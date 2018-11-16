Advance Auto Parts (AAP) PT Set at $195.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) received a $195.00 price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAP. Wedbush set a $175.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.65.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.24 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

