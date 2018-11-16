Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. First Analysis upped their target price on shares of Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,600,000 after buying an additional 415,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,555,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,454,000 after buying an additional 643,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,736,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,262,000 after buying an additional 341,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,895,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 299,539 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,100,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

