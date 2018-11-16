Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $267.00

Advanced Medical Solutions (LON:AMS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 267 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.65), with a volume of 149493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.80).

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.14%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced woundcare dressings worldwide. It operates through Branded Direct, Branded Distributed, Original Equipment Manufacturer, and Bulk Materials segments.

