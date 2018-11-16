Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Position Boosted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 150.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after buying an additional 6,269,500 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,047.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,967,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,548,000 after buying an additional 3,621,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 275.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,256,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,475,000 after buying an additional 3,121,246 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,473,000 after buying an additional 3,105,441 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.65.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $3,057,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 701,338 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,268.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 32,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $801,684.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 697,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,311,928 shares of company stock valued at $32,151,214 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

