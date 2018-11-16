AdvicePeriod LLC Purchases Shares of 24,255 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

AdvicePeriod LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,688,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.32 and a one year high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

