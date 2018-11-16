Advisor Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Pool Co. (POOL) Stock

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pool by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 57.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock opened at $152.21 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $175.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The firm had revenue of $811.31 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

In other Pool news, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 2,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,477. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Joslin sold 13,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,109,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,295,679.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,167 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

