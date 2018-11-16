Advisor Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 432,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,153.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $378,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,714,040. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens set a $60.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

