Aecom (ACM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AECOM reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings grew 12% on 9% revenue growth. Organic revenues grew 9%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of growth owing to higher-margin Americas design and MS business. Notably, backlog grew 14%. It has been witnessing robust prospects across most of the business segments, adding to its growth momentum. Meanwhile, it laid out plans to exit more than 30 countries under a restructuring initiative, with a large portion of expenses under the current program to be incurred in the first half of 2019. However, its lower-than-expected fiscal 2019 EPS outlook is a cause of concern. Fourth-quarter EBITDA fell short of the company’s expectations due to the timing of AECOM Capital sales and challenges related to certain CS projects. Its shares have declined 5.9% in the past six months. Estimates have remained stable over the past 30 days, limiting the stock’s upside potential.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Aecom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aecom from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Aecom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.58. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Poloni sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $52,211.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the third quarter worth $1,029,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aecom by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the third quarter worth $1,960,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aecom by 22.0% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,969,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,989,000 after purchasing an additional 534,898 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Aecom by 301.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

