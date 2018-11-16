aelf Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.62 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00004106 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Tokenomy, BigONE and OKEx. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00143114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00228012 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.41 or 0.09976105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010113 BTC.

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GOPAX, IDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, OKEx, Binance, Bancor Network, Allbit, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Bibox, Huobi, DDEX, AirSwap, BCEX, ABCC, Kyber Network, BigONE, CoinTiger and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

