Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO) Insider Buys £3,000 in Stock

Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO) insider Michael Hale bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,920.03).

Aeorema Communications stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Friday. Aeorema Communications PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.90 ($0.46).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Aeorema Communications’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

