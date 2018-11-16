AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 807,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,575,000 after buying an additional 42,890 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3,574.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 614,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 597,581 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.2% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 482,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after buying an additional 63,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 245,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,489,000 after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.88, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.31. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.79. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

