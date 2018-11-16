AES Corp (AES) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

