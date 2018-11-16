AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.39 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,544 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 7.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $272,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 131,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 62,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $8,561,658. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $89.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

