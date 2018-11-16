AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 487.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.47.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $160.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.76, for a total transaction of $1,302,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,322.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,110 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,320. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

