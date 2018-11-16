AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,325 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 388,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Zoetis by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 352,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after buying an additional 39,320 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,558,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Zoetis by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other Zoetis news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 16,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $1,510,697.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,785. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

