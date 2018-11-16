Aggreko (AGK) Price Target Raised to GBX 800

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aggreko to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Aggreko to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,735 ($22.67) to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Aggreko to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 811 ($10.60).

AGK opened at GBX 790.80 ($10.33) on Tuesday. Aggreko has a 1-year low of GBX 638.60 ($8.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions ? Industrial, and Power Solutions ? Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

