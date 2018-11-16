Aggreko’s (ARGKF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aggreko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Aggreko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGKF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions  Industrial, and Power Solutions  Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

