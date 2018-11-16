Air Lease (AL) PT Lowered to $45.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

AL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,022.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $281,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,550. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Air Lease by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 68,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 3,517,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 351,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Air Lease by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 479,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

