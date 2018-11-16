Air Methods (AIRM) Bonds Trading 4.5% Lower

An issue of Air Methods Corp (NASDAQ:AIRM) bonds fell 4.5% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8% coupon and will mature on May 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $56.50 and were trading at $75.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRM opened at $42.95 on Friday. Air Methods Corp has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

Air Methods Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRM)

Air Methods Corporation is engaged in providing air medical emergency transport services and systems throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Air Medical Services (AMS), Tourism and United Rotorcraft (UR) Division. As of December 31, 2016, its AMS Division provided air medical transportation services in 41 states to the general population as an independent service (also called community-based services) and to hospitals or other institutions under exclusive operating agreements (also called hospital-based services).

