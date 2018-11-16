Air Products & Chemicals’ (APD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Air Products has a strong project backlog. Moreover, strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals, cost cuts and acquisitions should drive results in fiscal 2018. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past one year. However, Air Products faces headwind from higher maintenance outage costs. Higher maintenance costs may affect its margins in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company's global gases sales also remain under pressure. Air Products is also seeing pressure in its LNG business and faces some earnings headwind from tax charges.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.08.

NYSE APD traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,350. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at $65,429,271.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,085,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,981,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,457,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,111,000 after buying an additional 1,540,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,901,000 after buying an additional 397,029 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,221,000 after buying an additional 349,926 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

