Airbus SE (AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €121.29 ($141.04).

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of EPA:AIR traded down €0.84 ($0.98) during trading on Friday, reaching €96.00 ($111.63). 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

