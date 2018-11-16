Akamai Technologies’ (AKAM) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akamai reported stellar third-quarter results and raised its fiscal 2018 view. Management remains optimistic over the growing influence of its security solutions among media customers, in particular. Solid performance from cloud security solutions driven by strong demand for Kona Site Defender and Prolexic Solutions, as well as new Bot Manager Premier and Nominum Services are key catalysts. Robust over-the top (OTT) content viewing and increasing adoption of mobile data/apps and growing mobile data traffic bode well. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past one year. However, stiff competition in the core CDN space is a concern. Increasing total bandwidth costs remains a headwind.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $3,910,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,911.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $281,325.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,545 shares of company stock worth $4,567,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

