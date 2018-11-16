Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akers Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 97.10% and a negative net margin of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Shares of Akers Biosciences stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,515. Akers Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

Get Akers Biosciences alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/akers-biosciences-aker-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Akers Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akers Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.