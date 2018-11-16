Alan Rootenberg Sells 16,500 Shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (EOG) Stock

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG) insider Alan Rootenberg sold 16,500 shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$14,025.00.

Shares of CVE EOG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.79. The company had a trading volume of 93,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,006. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.93.

Get Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd will post -0.100000012048194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/alan-rootenberg-sells-16500-shares-of-eco-atlantic-oil-gas-ltd-eog-stock.html.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.