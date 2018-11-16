Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.79.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.76. 29,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,037. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $200,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at $550,380.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,941,000 after acquiring an additional 869,058 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,856.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 824,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after buying an additional 796,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $54,117,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 248.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after buying an additional 685,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 122.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,099,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,738,000 after buying an additional 605,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

