Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

