Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Given a $156.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALXN. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.50.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 70,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.