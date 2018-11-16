Alkermes (ALKS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alkermes from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alkermes from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.54.

Alkermes stock opened at $34.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 1.61. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $248.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $42,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $124,510. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 123.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

