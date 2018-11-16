Alleghany Co. (Y) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises approximately 3.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Alleghany worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. TMD & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.84, for a total value of $328,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Y has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $734.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of Y opened at $627.97 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $549.00 and a 1-year high of $659.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($4.57). Alleghany had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 27.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Alleghany Co. (Y) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/alleghany-co-y-is-lafayette-investments-inc-s-4th-largest-position.html.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.