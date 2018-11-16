Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGT. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.09.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $121.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $181.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.32%.

In other news, President John Redmond acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 102,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,787,267.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $51,303.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 44.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.