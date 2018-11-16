Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGT. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.09.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $121.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $181.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.32%.

In other news, President John Redmond acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 102,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,787,267.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $51,303.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 44.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Further Reading: Inflation

Analyst Recommendations for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply