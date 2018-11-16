Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.00 to C$43.25 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.63.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$43.84 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$35.76 and a 1 year high of C$42.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner, manager and developer of urban office properties. The Trust operates in nine urban markets in Canada: Toronto, Kitchener, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

