Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Allscripts ended the third quarter on a tepid note, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both the counts. However, the company continues to gain from the core software, delivery, support and maintenance units, which projected solid growth. The company’s growth in revenue cycle services and acquisition of McKesson’s EIS business have lent it a competitive edge. The recently-closed acquisition of HealthGrid is likely to boost the company’s FollowMyHealth patient engagement platform. On the flip side, the company’s margins are under pressure due to decline in non-recurring software license revenues. Year-over-year decline in bookings is a concern. In fact, management expects to some volatility in bookings in the quarters ahead. Additionally, the company witnessed significant contraction in margins. The company is also exposed to integration risks. Intense competition in the MedTech space adds to the woes.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.51.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,619. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,012.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,029,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 830,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 209,164 shares during the period.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

