Alpha Real Trust Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 (ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ARTL traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.80). 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795. Alpha Real Trust has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 139.84 ($1.83).

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

