Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.1% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $534,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 132,719.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after buying an additional 18,665,638 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,080,000 after buying an additional 1,845,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18,323.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 954,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 949,177 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 114,793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,245,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,471,546,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.50, for a total transaction of $6,062,695.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,558 shares in the company, valued at $45,345,549. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.12, for a total value of $11,921,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,336.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,359 shares of company stock worth $76,841,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,064.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $980.64 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 price objective (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,285.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

