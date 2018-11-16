Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Position Increased by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.5% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 349.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,446 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 134.5% during the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total transaction of $95,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.12, for a total transaction of $11,921,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,336.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,359 shares of company stock worth $76,841,496. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

GOOG opened at $1,064.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $980.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/alphabet-inc-goog-position-increased-by-interocean-capital-llc.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.