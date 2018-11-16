Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires New Position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $137,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $162,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $241,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMBH. BidaskClub lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $563.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 2.02%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

