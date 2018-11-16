Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $449,000 Position in Neuronetics Inc (STIM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Neuronetics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “$26.02” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $449,000 Position in Neuronetics Inc (STIM)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/alpine-woods-capital-investors-llc-has-449000-position-in-neuronetics-inc-stim.html.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.