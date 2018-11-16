Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Raised by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,646 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

Altria Group stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/altria-group-inc-mo-holdings-raised-by-gilbert-cook-inc.html.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.