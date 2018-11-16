Altria Group (MO) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 1.23

Media stories about Altria Group (NYSE:MO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Altria Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,829,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,675. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

