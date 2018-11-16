Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Amarillo Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834. Amarillo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

Get Amarillo Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen T. Chen bought 533,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $112,000.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 542,334 shares of company stock valued at $114,670 over the last ninety days.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/amarillo-biosciences-amar-announces-earnings-results.html.

About Amarillo Biosciences

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company owns or licenses five issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and owns one issued patent on its dietary supplement, Maxisal. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.