Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Lowered by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $139,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,877.32, for a total value of $3,088,191.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,773,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,952.10, for a total value of $8,019,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,874 shares in the company, valued at $83,694,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,092 shares of company stock worth $49,077,119. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,619.44 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,122.55 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $800.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morningstar restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,870.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,085.14.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

