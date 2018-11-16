AMBT Liquidating (AMBTQ) & Telecom Argentina (TEO) Critical Contrast

AMBT Liquidating (OTCMKTS:AMBTQ) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of AMBT Liquidating shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AMBT Liquidating and Telecom Argentina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMBT Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Argentina 1 2 1 0 2.00

Telecom Argentina has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.67%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than AMBT Liquidating.

Profitability

This table compares AMBT Liquidating and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMBT Liquidating N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina -9.90% -12.13% -6.22%

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $3.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.7%. AMBT Liquidating does not pay a dividend. Telecom Argentina pays out 143.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telecom Argentina has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMBT Liquidating and Telecom Argentina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMBT Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina $3.95 billion 0.85 $460.85 million $2.39 7.27

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than AMBT Liquidating.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats AMBT Liquidating on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMBT Liquidating Company Profile

Ambient Corporation designs, develops, and sells communications and applications platform for utilities and other grid managers. The company's Ambient Smart Grid communications platform enables utilities to deploy and integrate multiple smart grid applications and technologies, in parallel on a single communications infrastructure, supporting smart metering, distribution automation, distribution management, demand response, distributed generation, and others. Its platform provides utilities with a two-way and open Internet protocol (IP) architecture that networks smart grid applications and various technologies within an application, and supports multiple communications technologies used by utilities, such as Wi-Fi, radio frequency, cellular technologies, power line communications, serial, and Ethernet. The company also offers smart grid communications nodes that are physical boxes, which contain the hardware and embedded software needed for communications and data collection in support of smart grid assets; AmbientNMS, a network management system that controls communications nodes, devices, and customers on a smart grid network; and Ambient Power Quality Monitoring solution, a combination of software and hardware that enables utilities and distribution network operators to measure an array of power quality parameters on medium and/or low voltage distribution grids, on overhead and/or underground lines, and at distribution substations or transformers. In addition, the company provides maintenance and implementation services to maintain its software installed; and consulting services relating to product development, network management services, and smart grid deployment strategies. Ambient Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services. The company also provides information and communication technology services, datacenter services, telecommunications consulting services, and value-added solutions; and other telephone services, which include call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. In addition, it offers voice communication, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message service, online streaming, corporate e-mail, and social network access services, as well as sells mobile communication devices comprising handsets, modems mifi, and wingles. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

