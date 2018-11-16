Amc Networks (AMCX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amc Networks from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $59.97 on Friday. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $696.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.20 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

