Amcor Limited (AMC) Insider Acquires A$400,538.85 in Stock

Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) insider Graeme Liebelt bought 30,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.32 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$400,538.85 ($284,070.11).

Shares of ASX:AMC opened at A$13.50 ($9.57) on Friday. Amcor Limited has a 12 month low of A$13.71 ($9.72) and a 12 month high of A$16.78 ($11.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.13.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

