Amedisys Inc (AMED) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 702,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 230,137 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $60,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1,086.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.3% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, insider David B. Pearce sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $48,440.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,368.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $270,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,985,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amedisys from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amedisys to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $127.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $417.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

