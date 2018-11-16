American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 176,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $37.82 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 568.86%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $836,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,592.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

