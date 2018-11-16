American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 33,967 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 33,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.21. 233,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,882. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in American Assets Trust by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in American Assets Trust by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

