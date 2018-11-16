American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 427,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,610,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.21. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.99 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 41.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/american-century-companies-inc-buys-new-position-in-canada-goose-holdings-inc-goos.html.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.