American Century Companies Inc. Has $24.93 Million Position in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,034,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387,009 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $24,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 37.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,727,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,465,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,975,000 after acquiring an additional 685,930 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the second quarter valued at $14,729,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 70.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,481,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after acquiring an additional 611,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec during the second quarter valued at $12,315,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Evertec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “$22.95” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Evertec from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Evertec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Evertec had a return on equity of 62.09% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Evertec’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

In other news, insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $35,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,748.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,085. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

