American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,054,513 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $28,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

